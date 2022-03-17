Magna International Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

NYSE:MGA opened at $60.96 on Thursday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

