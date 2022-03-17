Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading Down 2.6%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 229 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.98). Approximately 10,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 27,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54. The company has a market cap of £104.87 million and a PE ratio of 38.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.46.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

