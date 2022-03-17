Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

