Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 3.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $244.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.93 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

