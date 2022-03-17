Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markforged updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.280 EPS.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Markforged has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

