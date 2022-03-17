Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.91 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,107. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

