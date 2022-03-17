Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 450.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

