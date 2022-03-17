Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $306,654,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $344.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $336.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

