Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 410,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
MIGI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 158,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.05. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
