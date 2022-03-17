Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 410,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

MIGI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 158,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.05. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

