MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.05

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.05 and traded as high as C$18.06. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.96, with a volume of 38,087 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

