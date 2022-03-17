McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 183.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,499. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $295.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

