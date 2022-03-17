Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 120.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,339,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,577,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

