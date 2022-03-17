Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.500-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

NYSE MED traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.52. 84,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.32. Medifast has a 1-year low of $161.44 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

