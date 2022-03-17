Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $175.00. The company traded as high as $161.04 and last traded at $160.21. Approximately 8,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 390,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $3,901,677.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,639 shares of company stock valued at $47,572,908 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.