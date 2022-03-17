MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals (OTC:WALRF) Trading 5.4% Higher

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (OTC:WALRF – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 32,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 121,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

Get MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals alerts:

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Company Profile (OTC:WALRF)

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Route 381 Lithium property that consists of 40 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,126 hectares located in James Bay Territory in the Province of Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.