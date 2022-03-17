Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives GBX 783.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.19).
MGGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.75) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.82), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,367.04). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($657,809.31). Insiders acquired a total of 887 shares of company stock worth $389,955 in the last quarter.
Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
