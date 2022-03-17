Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives GBX 783.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.19).

MGGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.75) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.82), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,367.04). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($657,809.31). Insiders acquired a total of 887 shares of company stock worth $389,955 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON MGGT traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 763 ($9.92). The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 747.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 752.10. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 392.40 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.00). The company has a market cap of £5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.75.

Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.