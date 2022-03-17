Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0534 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Meridian Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Meridian Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity and gas. The company generates electricity through hydro power stations and wind farms located in New Zealand and Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. It sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brands.

