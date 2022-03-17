Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

