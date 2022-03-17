Michael Forsum Purchases 27,300 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) COO Michael Forsum purchased 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $387.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.17.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

