Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,304 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,297,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

