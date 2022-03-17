MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $511.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.