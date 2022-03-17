MILC Platform (MLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $194,678.00

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. MILC Platform has a market cap of $12.23 million and $194,678.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.28 or 0.06815434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,979.43 or 0.99880090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040663 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

