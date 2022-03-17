Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $65,866,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $76,493,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $31,257,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 735,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,778. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.