Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NARI stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.23. 734,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,356. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 520.53 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $116.41.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,632,000 after buying an additional 93,071 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

