Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

MCD traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,173,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,196. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.86 and its 200-day moving average is $250.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

