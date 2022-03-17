Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,310 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,732,000 after purchasing an additional 553,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,798,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,478,000 after purchasing an additional 213,731 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,573,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,715,000 after purchasing an additional 252,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,624,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 114,718 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE UBS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,002. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

UBS Group Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.