Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Unilever by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,388. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

