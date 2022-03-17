Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ABB by 49.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ABB by 30.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

ABB stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 132,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,417. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.