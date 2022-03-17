Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 102 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,942,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,176. The firm has a market cap of $345.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.76 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

