Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 267 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX traded down $14.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.43. 2,349,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.85 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.00. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

