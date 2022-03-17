Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 56 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.87. 31,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,931. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $219.09 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.95 and a 200 day moving average of $265.32.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

