Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

MONY has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 288.13 ($3.75).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 201.80 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.19 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 287 ($3.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($129,134.88).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.