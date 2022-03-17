MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $19.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.57. 69,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,056. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.37 and a 200 day moving average of $459.79. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

