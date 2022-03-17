Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $40.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.96.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.