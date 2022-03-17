Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 68,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 792.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

