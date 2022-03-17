Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 1,943,565 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

FPE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,355. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

