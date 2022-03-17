Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after buying an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,826,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $146.45. 120,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

