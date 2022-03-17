Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $111.93. The company had a trading volume of 857,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,442. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

