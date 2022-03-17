MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $639.67.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $498.44. 412,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,263. MSCI has a one year low of $403.60 and a one year high of $679.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

