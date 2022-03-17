Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 681,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 621.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 4,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,469. Muscle Maker has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

