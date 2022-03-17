My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $739,087.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.74 or 0.06855150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.17 or 0.99846913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041091 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

