N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.30

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 15037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that N-able Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $131,000.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

