NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey Sells 2,110 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

K Thomas Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

