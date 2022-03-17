NanoViricides (NNVC) & Its Rivals Critical Review

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) is one of 930 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NanoViricides to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NanoViricides and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A -$8.82 million -2.39 NanoViricides Competitors $1.93 billion $257.68 million -1.34

NanoViricides’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides. NanoViricides is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoViricides shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NanoViricides and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoViricides Competitors 5742 20175 42604 829 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.44%. Given NanoViricides’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NanoViricides has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NanoViricides and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -29.90% -29.29% NanoViricides Competitors -4,277.92% -133.73% -12.44%

Volatility & Risk

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides’ peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NanoViricides peers beat NanoViricides on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NanoViricides (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R. Diwan on April 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

