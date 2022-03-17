Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.27.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,445 shares of company stock worth $4,877,114 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Natera stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,884. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.36. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

