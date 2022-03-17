National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Spec Overweight Rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

