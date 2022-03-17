National Bankshares Raises Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

