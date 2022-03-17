National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 117,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at $260,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $546.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

