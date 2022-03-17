National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Director Purchases $104,155.00 in Stock

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Blackwell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.31 per share, with a total value of $104,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $211.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.80. The stock has a market cap of $768.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.62 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.