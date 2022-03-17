NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 230

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.87.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

